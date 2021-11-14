AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will post sales of $23.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.80 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $890,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,528.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $48.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.40 million to $48.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $124.72 million, with estimates ranging from $93.78 million to $167.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.47% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of $254.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.10. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $18.24.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

