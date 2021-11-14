Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,986 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.71% of Avient worth $31,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Avient during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Avient by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avient by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,874,000 after buying an additional 160,629 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avient by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avient by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 28,174 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNT stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $34.54 and a 52 week high of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

