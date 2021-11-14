Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Holdings Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 260.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,217 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXNX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 99.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at $844,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after buying an additional 46,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $60.81 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 0.23.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The company had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXNX. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.