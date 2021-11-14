AXPR (AXPR) Price Hits $0.0228 on Exchanges

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $225,951.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00051858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.16 or 0.00220478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00086580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

