Azbit (AZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $601.00

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 14th. Azbit has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $601.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Azbit has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One Azbit coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00051728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.73 or 0.00219962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00085954 BTC.

Azbit Coin Profile

Azbit (CRYPTO:AZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 124,724,662,825 coins and its circulating supply is 83,057,996,159 coins. The official website for Azbit is azbit.com . Azbit’s official message board is medium.com/azbit-news . Azbit’s official Twitter account is @azbit_news and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Azbit is a crypto financial platform. It works as a crypto banking institution and provides users with exchange services with a built-in margin and algorithmic trading. Azbit is an investment platform that offers social copytrading (mimic other traders movements), SAMM accounts, and portfolio management tools. In addition, a multicurrency digital wallet is available at the platform for the users to store and manage their digital assets. The team Azbit is developing a project on the capitalization of more than 4k coins on https://cmc.io. The Azbit Token (AZ) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that allows users to pay exchange fees at a discounted rate when using platform services. “

Azbit Coin Trading

