Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,113,116 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 122,168 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 6.46% of Azure Power Global worth $83,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZRE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

Azure Power Global stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. Azure Power Global Limited has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.90 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. Research analysts expect that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

