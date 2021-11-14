B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI opened at $180.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.29 and a 200 day moving average of $188.71. The company has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.58%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.