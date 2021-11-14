B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Lowers Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,625,177,000 after acquiring an additional 337,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after buying an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after buying an additional 4,106,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,478,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,723,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $887,049,000 after buying an additional 306,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

Progressive stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.23.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,648 shares of company stock worth $8,031,168 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

