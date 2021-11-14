B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 3,316 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Align Technology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,170,240. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $687.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $666.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $642.32. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $439.71 and a one year high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

