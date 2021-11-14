B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Raises Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Shares of ADM opened at $65.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.