B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 1,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.31 per share, for a total transaction of $78,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 176,482 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $70,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 181,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,031,360 in the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average of $67.75. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $81.57.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.38%.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

