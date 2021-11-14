Badger DAO Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for about $33.41 or 0.00050739 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $343.60 million and approximately $17.10 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00051858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.16 or 0.00220478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00086580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Badger DAO

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,285,849 coins. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.