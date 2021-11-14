Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.78% of EnerSys worth $32,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 10.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in EnerSys by 238.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in EnerSys by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $72.66 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.96.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.