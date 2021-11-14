Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 939,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 138,443 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.35% of STORE Capital worth $32,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 595,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 126,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in STORE Capital by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 457,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,320,000 after buying an additional 265,226 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.59%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

