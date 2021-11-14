Bank of America Corp DE Has $31.78 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,345 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 11.23% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $31,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 211,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 44,206 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GAL opened at $47.62 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.