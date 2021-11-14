Bank of America Corp DE Has $32.49 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,385,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 469,321 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.30% of Marathon Oil worth $32,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,200,000 after buying an additional 3,668,373 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,660,000 after buying an additional 3,277,163 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $30,560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 205.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 386.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,174 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.65.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -333.28%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

