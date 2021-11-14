Bank of America Corp DE Has $32.74 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,662,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,531 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.09% of Manulife Financial worth $32,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,867,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,652,000 after purchasing an additional 352,119 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4,616.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 462,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 452,542 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 235,052.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 395,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 394,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,460,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,865,000. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

