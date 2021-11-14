Bank of America Corp DE Has $33.69 Million Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,615 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.64% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $33,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,819,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,038,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $47.99 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $58.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

