Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 64,531 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,531 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.37% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $33,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,748,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,533,000 after buying an additional 100,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,246,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,090,000 after buying an additional 166,815 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,298,000 after buying an additional 852,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,418,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,286,000 after buying an additional 32,089 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT opened at $127.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $81.85 and a one year high of $135.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.