Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 1,103.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,075 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.74% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $31,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average is $56.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

