Bank of America Corp DE Sells 3,071 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.59% of South State worth $34,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in South State by 27.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,926,000 after acquiring an additional 571,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in South State by 14.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,311,000 after acquiring an additional 357,830 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in South State by 15.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,645,000 after acquiring an additional 250,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in South State by 54.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,462,000 after acquiring an additional 183,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in South State by 22.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 775,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,912,000 after acquiring an additional 143,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens downgraded South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist dropped their price target on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $83.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.25. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.98. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. South State’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that South State Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

