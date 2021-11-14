Bank of America Corp DE Sells 65,350 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 65,350 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.50% of Monro worth $31,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the first quarter worth about $10,877,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,413,000 after purchasing an additional 107,489 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,787,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,057,000 after purchasing an additional 106,211 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,555,000 after purchasing an additional 104,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,660,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,494,000 after purchasing an additional 51,492 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNRO shares. TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

MNRO opened at $62.74 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average of $60.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 63.80%.

In other Monro news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

