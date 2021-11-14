Bao Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $12.59 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $12.59 million and $1.42 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00071056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00073746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00095608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,924.88 or 1.00355287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,660.14 or 0.07093971 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

