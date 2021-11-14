Basic Attention Token (BAT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.69 Billion

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00001777 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $222.04 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00051554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.38 or 0.00221726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00086810 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,278,662 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.