BASIC Reaches Market Capitalization of $72.39 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $72.39 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00051434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.56 or 0.00220065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00085854 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,199,254,167 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

