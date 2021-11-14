Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at about $158,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $59.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $53.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

