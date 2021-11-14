Beam Reaches Market Cap of $71.31 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beam has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $71.31 million and approximately $8.62 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00014342 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 101,224,080 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

