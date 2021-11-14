Beefy.Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.02 or 0.00150417 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000658 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00017774 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.36 or 0.00479041 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00076484 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000494 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.