Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLWYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of BLWYF stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. Bellway has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.94.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.