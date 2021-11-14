Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will announce $11.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.81 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $11.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $51.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.50 billion to $53.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.38 billion to $52.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $750,546. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 547,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $57,904,000 after acquiring an additional 255,262 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,329,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 811,100 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $85,741,000 after acquiring an additional 142,800 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,700,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $135.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $136.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

