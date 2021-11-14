BetterBetting Trading 43,024.5% Higher This Week (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the US dollar. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00051755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.03 or 0.00217794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00085573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BETR is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

