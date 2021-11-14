Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of XAIR opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $320.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XAIR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Beyond Air by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beyond Air by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Beyond Air by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

