BidiPass Market Capitalization Achieves $224,144.73 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $224,144.73 and $48.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 189.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00052257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.00 or 0.00219694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00086995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

