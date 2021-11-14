BIDR (BIDR) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.82 million and approximately $20.25 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BIDR has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00071153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00072806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00095071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,784.72 or 0.99768383 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,678.20 or 0.07094902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

