Bifrost (BFC) Price Hits $0.23 (BFC)

Bifrost (BFC) (CURRENCY:BFC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Bifrost (BFC) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. Bifrost (BFC) has a market cap of $190.32 million and $3.84 million worth of Bifrost (BFC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bifrost (BFC) has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00071056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00073746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00095608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,924.88 or 1.00355287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,660.14 or 0.07093971 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bifrost (BFC) Profile

Bifrost (BFC)’s total supply is 3,968,584,074 coins and its circulating supply is 844,434,685 coins. Bifrost (BFC)’s official Twitter account is @BIFROSTio

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

