Big Data Protocol (BDP) Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00051900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00217157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00085325 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 33,747,556 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

