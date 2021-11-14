Binance Coin Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $109.06 billion and $2.15 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for about $653.83 or 0.01019702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Binance Coin Profile
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
