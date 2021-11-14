Binemon (BIN) Price Tops $0.0265 on Exchanges

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 14th. Binemon has a market capitalization of $21.19 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Binemon has traded up 78.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00071032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00073687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00095680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,094.51 or 1.00399057 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,677.36 or 0.07105019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

