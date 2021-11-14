Bionik Laboratories (BNKL) & Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS: BNKL) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bionik Laboratories to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bionik Laboratories’ peers have a beta of 0.48, meaning that their average share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionik Laboratories -759.08% -190.99% -49.03% Bionik Laboratories Competitors -155.03% -52.56% -10.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bionik Laboratories and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Bionik Laboratories Competitors 329 1295 2229 84 2.53

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 12.20%. Given Bionik Laboratories’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bionik Laboratories has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bionik Laboratories $1.19 million -$13.62 million -0.89 Bionik Laboratories Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 27.87

Bionik Laboratories’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bionik Laboratories. Bionik Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.1% of Bionik Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bionik Laboratories peers beat Bionik Laboratories on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Bionik Laboratories Company Profile

Bionik Laboratories Corp. engages in the provision of rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological disorders. Its products include InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, and InMotion WRIST. The company was founded by Michal Prywata and Thiago Caires on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

