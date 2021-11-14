Birch Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 2.3% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,561 shares of company stock worth $2,201,674 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $244.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $226.15 and a one year high of $267.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

