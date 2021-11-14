Birch Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,251 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 1.5% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,560,442,000 after acquiring an additional 386,979 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $835,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,844 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,969,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $828,973,000 after purchasing an additional 639,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,271,462 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $711,402,000 after purchasing an additional 907,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $81.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

