Birch Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 192,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.702 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.