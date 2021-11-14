Birch Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises 1.2% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,442,000 after acquiring an additional 59,169 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 118.8% in the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 31.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.32.

DFS opened at $119.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $73.57 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.31.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

