Birch Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Birch Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE opened at $63.09 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average is $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

