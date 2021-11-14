Birch Capital Management LLC Has $10.75 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Birch Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 7.3% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 73,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 20,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.30 and its 200 day moving average is $141.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.59 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

