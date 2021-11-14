Birch Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 105,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,188,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,802,000 after buying an additional 609,214 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,684,000 after buying an additional 566,006 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 846,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,414,000 after buying an additional 667,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

