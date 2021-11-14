Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Reaches Market Cap of $18.14 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.31 or 0.00062794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $18.14 million and $274,483.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000385 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000064 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.