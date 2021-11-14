Bitcoin Interest Price Reaches $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 100.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $94,783.10 and approximately $396.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.36 or 0.00308490 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00103417 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.14 or 0.00147217 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004314 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

