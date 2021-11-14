Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and approximately $160.45 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $176.81 or 0.00274403 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,434.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $666.46 or 0.01034325 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.16 or 0.00256320 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00028487 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,896,883 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

