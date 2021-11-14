BitcoinPoS Trading Down 48.6% This Week (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $555,835.89 and approximately $1,899.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 48.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,114,993 coins and its circulating supply is 4,903,539 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

